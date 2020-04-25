Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HOBART, IN - Joe C. Goss, Sr., age 93, of Hobart, formerly of Portage and Valparaiso, passed away April 22, 2020. Joe was a World War II Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a heavy equipment operator for Heckett Engineering for almost 40 years and a lifetime member of Midwest Operating Engineers, Local 150.