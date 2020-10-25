PORTAGE, IN - Joe Dee Willhoite, age 83, of Portage, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, at Franciscan Hospital, with his daughter at his bedside. He was born in Gary, IN to Boyd and Opal Pester Willhoite. Joe was married to his wife, Annabelle Fernandez, for 57 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Joe loved his country and served in the Marines in the late 1950s. He continued his education at Purdue University Calumet. Joe later retired from Ispat Inland in East Chicago after 30 years. He enjoyed watching old movies and Chicago sports teams, solving crossword puzzles, playing card games, and listening to Christian music. He was also a Purdue Boilermakers fan. Joe once said that after he passed, he simply wanted people to remember that "he loved Jesus." He will be greatly missed!