 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Dee Willhoite

Joe Dee Willhoite

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Joe Dee Willhoite, age 83, of Portage, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, at Franciscan Hospital, with his daughter at his bedside. He was born in Gary, IN to Boyd and Opal Pester Willhoite. Joe was married to his wife, Annabelle Fernandez, for 57 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Joe loved his country and served in the Marines in the late 1950s. He continued his education at Purdue University Calumet. Joe later retired from Ispat Inland in East Chicago after 30 years. He enjoyed watching old movies and Chicago sports teams, solving crossword puzzles, playing card games, and listening to Christian music. He was also a Purdue Boilermakers fan. Joe once said that after he passed, he simply wanted people to remember that "he loved Jesus." He will be greatly missed!

Joe is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann; daughter, Julie (Randall) of Springfield, Virginia; grandson, Matthew; sister, Ethel Beck; two brothers, William and James Willhoite.

There will be no formal services for Joe. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).

www.burnsfunerals.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts