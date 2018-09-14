ST. JOHN, IN - Joe G. Duran 'Bad Wrench', age 81 late of St. John, passed away September 12, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Loving father of Teresa (Eli) Risteski, Rita (Bob) McDaniels, Tasha (Bob) Strehl, Laura (Tony) Santana, and Jason (Irving) Duran. Cherished grandfather of Josh (Jessica) Rayner, Bob (Tiffany) Risteski, Erik Risteski, Bobby Strehl, Desiree (Aaron) Csikos, Sarah Santana, Matt Santana, and the late Lindsay Strehl. Dearest great grandfather of Madelyn, Gabriella, Hailey, Lexi, Aaron Jr., Emma, Joey, and Nikolas. Dear brother of Paul, Felinda, and the late John. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired employee of Inland Steel. Joe was a diehard Chicago Bears and Purdue University fan. He was very good with his hands and could fix anything anybody needed.
Visitation Sunday, September 16, 2018 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, September 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN). St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital preferred. 'There but for the grace of God, go I'
