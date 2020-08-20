Joe Goldasich

If I had one wish today I know what it would be, just to see your face again would mean the world to me. But things that we may wish for sometimes cannot come true, I only have memories of special times I spent with you. Each one those so precious, no one can take away. Loving thoughts I keep of you each and every day. So I'll look up to the sky when it's a starry night and I know that you'll be there, the biggest star shining bright.