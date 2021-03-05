Joe H. Fish III

June 6, 1958 — Feb. 19, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Joe passed away at his home in Lake Station, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Geraldine Fish, of Dolton, IL.

He is survived by his son, Jesse; his daughter, Emily; granddaughter, Hadley; sisters, Brenda (Bob) Chapman, Theresa Dondzila and Patricia Spindler; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was an employee of Acelor Mittal Steel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and rides on his motorcycle with friends around Lake Michigan.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later.