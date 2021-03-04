Joe H. Fish III

June 6, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - Joe passed away at his home in Lake Station, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Geraldine Fish of Dolton, IL.

He is survived by his son, Jesse and his daughter, Emily and granddaughter, Hadley. His sisters: Brenda (Bob)Chapman, Theresa Dondzila, Patricia Spindler and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was an employee of Acelor Mittal Steel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rides on his motorcycle with friends around Lake Michigan.

Due to COVID-19, a Memorial service will be held later.