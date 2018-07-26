GARY, IN - Joe H. James, II age 69 of Gary, IN passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at home.
Survivors include one son, Tederick (Denice) James; four grandchildren: Lutece (Jonathan) Ahrens, Bryston James, Asante (Kaelyn) James and Derrick Nicholas; four great grandchildren; three brothers: President James Washington, Clifford (Patricia) James and Maryland Wash; mother-in- law, Louise Rias; two brothers-in-law: Sylvester Rias and Curtis (LaShawn) Rias; four sisters-in-law: Frankie (Elbert) Brown, Florine (Augusta 'Bo') Battle, Ruby Rias and Dorothy James; goddaughter, Cynthia Elaine Gulley; lifelong friend, Leon Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Mary and sons: Brandon and Winston.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 11:00 a.m. Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 735 E. 20th Avenue Gary. Rev. Marion Johnson, Pastor; Rev. R. Jerry Protho, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 26, 2018 HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Mr. James was retired from Inland Steel; a veteran of the U.S. Army, on the Deacon Board and Superintendent of Sunday School at Unity Baptist Church in Gary. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the James family during their time of loss.