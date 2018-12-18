HOBART, IN - Joe H. Sawyer, age 91, of Hobart, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 .He was born on May 18, 1927 in Dyersburg, TN to the late Toy and Etta (nee Reynolds) Sawyer. Joe proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He retired from LTV Steel in 1982 where he worked in the bridge shop. On September 20, 1947 Joe married the love of his life, Charlevelon (nee Kirk) in Dyer Co, TN. He will be remembered as a loving, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Joe is survived by his son, Johnie (Jackie) Sawyer of Valparaiso; daughter, Paula (Gerald) Hall of Portage; two grandchildren, Michael (Jillian) Sawyer of Joliet, IL and Deanna (Richard) Johnson of Portage; great grandchildren, Eli, Monty, and Myah Sawyer; sister, Lela-Bell Stafford of Trenton, TN; many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 yrs. Charlevelon Sawyer; his parents and ten brothers and sisters.
Funeral Service for Joe will be held Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., with Bishop Jarret Randall Spence at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsonfoundation.org would be appreciated.
