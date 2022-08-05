Joe James

Aug. 21, 1937 - Aug. 3, 2022

PORTAGE - Joe James, 84 of Portage, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born August 21, 1937, in McHenry, KY to Obed and Mary (Austin) James. Joe made his career as a Steelworker with Bethlehem Steel for 40 years before retirement. He was a member of the USW Local 6787, Hoosier CoHo Club, and Izaak Walton League of America - Miller Chapter. Joe was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed indulging in a beer. He was also handy around the house and vehicles. Joe will be remembered as a hardworking man who was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

On July 16, 1955, Joe married Shirley Moore, who preceded him in death in 2019. He is survived by their sons: Jerry James of Portage, Bruce James of Portage, and Brian James of LaPorte; grandchildren: Heidi Doolittle, John (Kara) James, Jason James, and Jessica (Adam) Shively; great-grandchildren: Logan, Evan, Landon, Lexie, Lilly, Hunter, Jackson, David, Austin, and Brendan; great-great-granddaughter, Ryatt; and siblings: Peggy Dean, Jim James, and Priscilla Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Obed James; mother, Mary Ashby; brothers: Larry and Ricky James; and great-grandson, Liam.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.