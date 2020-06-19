× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe L. Urban

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Joe L. Urban, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born February 10, 1926, in Gary, IN. He graduated from Emerson in 1944. He was a WWII veteran who liberated thousands of POWs from concentration camps. His stories are recorded in various veteran projects in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rosemarie, and son, Danny. He is survived by: children, Kenny, Charlie (Karen), Ramona, Carol (Chris) and Kathy (Brad); grandchildren, Renee (Robert), Patricia, Tim, Kaitlin (Johnny), Michael, Angelica, Matthew and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Dominic and Cassidy. He also will be missed by his beloved dog, Bruiser.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. and Military Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Martyr Parish, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN, 46410. Fr. Michael Maginot officiating. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private burial Monday, June 22, 2020, at Calumet Park Cemetery. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Unity Hospice.