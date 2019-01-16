PALACIOS, TX - Joe L. Verduzco, age 79, of Palacios, TX, formerly of East Chicago, passed away January 4, 2019. Joe is survived by four children: Keith Verduzco, Karen (Jeffrey) Banes, Kim (Lyle) Beaudreau and Kristy (Tim Gillespie) Murphy; daughter-in-law, Cathy Scifres; grandchildren: Nicole Sisak Bartnik, Danielle Sisak, Zachariah Banes, Victor Gonzalez, Nicholas (Kate) Gonzalez, and Desai (RyanNegrelli) Moore; great grandchildren: Kayla and Karina Harwood, Rae White, and AdaliciaAures; one great-grandchild on the way; a loving step father and grandfather to his late wife, Diane's children and grandchildren; special friend, Felicidad Torres; and 'Jumpa Joe' to Felicidad's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Luis and Esther Verduzco; sister, Sally Verduzco; and wife, Diane Verduzco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fife Funeral Home, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Church.
Joe retired from Inland Steel with 42 years of service as a Machinist in Quality Control; a Veteran of the United States Army where he was a marksman; member of American Legion De La Garza Post #508; an avid sport fisherman and fan of Chicago sports, especially the White Sox.Joe enjoyed wood-carving 'whittling', coin and shell collecting; a bingo enthusiast and a photographer; a very active member and volunteer at the Palacios Senior Center in Palacios, Texas. He loved to snorkel and travel. Joe never felt his age and was always young at heart. Please omit flowers, memorial donations are requested to Friends of Elder Citizens, Inc. (Palacios Senior Center), 705 Commerce St., Palacios, TX 77465. To share a memory or send condolences, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.