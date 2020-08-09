Joe Louis "Jo Jo" Dorsey, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joe Louis Dorsey Jr. (Jo Jo) age 61, entered the heavenly Gates on August 1, 2020, He is survived by his five loving children Neki. Clifford (Lawanda), Tremaine Dorsey all of Terre Haute, IN. Tierra Dorsey of Indianapolis IN, Eboni Dorsey of Hammond, IN. Brothers and Sisters: Ralph Dorsey Milwaukee, WI, Brenda (Carl) Cobb of East Chicago, IN, Carolyn (Pastor Eddie B.) Cobb Sr. of Gary, IN, Kenneth (Michelle) Walden o Gary, IN, Joseph Walden of TX, Tijuana (Joe) Smith and Armund Gordon of Muskegon, MI, Chris (Taniko) Walden; 12 Grandchildren; Step Mother Erma Jefferson of Muskegon, MI; Fiancee Elizabeth Finnie of Gary, IN; and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, cousins and special dear friends. Joe had a special Love for his family and he will be greatly missed.