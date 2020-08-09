You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Louis "Jo Jo" Dorsey Jr.

Joe Louis "Jo Jo" Dorsey Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Louis "Jo Jo" Dorsey, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joe Louis Dorsey Jr. (Jo Jo) age 61, entered the heavenly Gates on August 1, 2020, He is survived by his five loving children Neki. Clifford (Lawanda), Tremaine Dorsey all of Terre Haute, IN. Tierra Dorsey of Indianapolis IN, Eboni Dorsey of Hammond, IN. Brothers and Sisters: Ralph Dorsey Milwaukee, WI, Brenda (Carl) Cobb of East Chicago, IN, Carolyn (Pastor Eddie B.) Cobb Sr. of Gary, IN, Kenneth (Michelle) Walden o Gary, IN, Joseph Walden of TX, Tijuana (Joe) Smith and Armund Gordon of Muskegon, MI, Chris (Taniko) Walden; 12 Grandchildren; Step Mother Erma Jefferson of Muskegon, MI; Fiancee Elizabeth Finnie of Gary, IN; and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, cousins and special dear friends. Joe had a special Love for his family and he will be greatly missed.

Visitation Monday August 10, 2020 from 9:00-11 :00 a.m Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN. Pastor Eddie B. Cobb Sr. Officiating Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts