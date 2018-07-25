HAMMOND, IN - Joe M. Barraza passed away in the early morning of July 23, 2018 in his home of forty three years. Joe was born November 4, 1928 to Jose and Eliza Barraza in Saspamco, TX with a population under 300. As a child, he traveled with his grandfather, parents and three brothers to work on farms picking cotton and avoiding the rattle snakes that would sometimes be in the field.
As a young teenager Joe played bongos and sang while his brothers Pete and Beto played guitars, along with other bandmates, in a small tropical band. They toured Texas and New Orleans with other music and theater groups during a time when live performance thrived. In his late 20s Joe joined the army during the Korean war. Afterwards, he moved to Chicago and met his wife Maria who had two young children from a previous marriage. They had two more children of their own. Joe always found work and eventually became the shipping manager at Ashland Products in Chicago where he worked until retirement. He rose every morning at 5:00 a.m. and never missed a day of work or complained of the heavy workloads.
Joe was a dedicated, loyal and supportive father, uncle, friend and neighbor. He never used curse words except to say 'Hey fella' if cut off in traffic. He loved cooking and wouldn't be satisfied until the dish had 'that taste'. He was a huge boxing fan and could tell you all the contenders in each weight class.
Joe will continue to live on in the hearts ofhis children: Robert Barraza and wife Mariko, Elisa Barraza, Ricardo Leyva, and Alma L. Smith; his ex-wife Maria Barraza; nieces: Rosa Linda and Mary Alma.
A wake will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave. on Thursday July 26, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Chaplin Ruth Harrison speaking about Joe's life starting at 7:30 p.m. www.burnskish.com