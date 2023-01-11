Dec. 30, 1976 - Jan. 6, 2023

LOWELL, IN - Joe Martin Smalley, age 46, of Lowell, IN, formerly of DeMotte, IN, passed away of brain cancer at his home, on Friday, January 6, 2023 with his wife, Ruthey, by his side.

Joe was born in Valparaiso, IN on December 30, 1976.

Joe is survived by his wife, best friend and love of his life, Ruthey Smalley (nee Barry) of 18 years; their beloved Boston terriers: Sophie, Lily, and Daliah; mother, Nancy Smalley; brother, Rob Smalley; and many good friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Gary Smalley; and maternal grandparents: Joseph and Esther Dolak.

Joe grew up in Hobart where his passion for the outdoors started. Being in the woods, during hunting season, was Joe's sanctuary. Joe will be fondly remembered for the stories of his hunting conquests; his room full of deer trophies is proof. Joe loved making people laugh and always had a smile on his face. Playing pranks was his favorite. Joe had many talents from playing guitar, drawing, surfing and perfecting his recipes for the grill. Joe had a sense of adventure that made him want to experience all he could in life. Above all, Joe was a devoted husband that wanted nothing more than to make his wife happy. Ruthey was his entire world. Joe spent the last 18 years creating a wonderful life centered around her. Joe was the epitome of someone that lived life to the fullest.

Joe was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1995. Joe worked at U.S. Steel, Gary Works with 23 years of service. Joe started as a production worker and with a significant amount of schooling became a Maintenance Technician Electrician Motor Inspector. Joe took great pride in his work and was known to be meticulous and had a strong work ethic. Joe will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Our lives will never be the same.

"In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with Tim Krivickas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joe's name to Phil's Friends Indiana Hope Center, 1249 Arrowhead Ct., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Visit Joe's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com, 219-663-2500.