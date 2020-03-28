Joe Rene Garza was born in Houston, TX but has been a longtime resident of Hammond. Joe Rene Garza was a man of God. He received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when their family moved to Hammond, IN. He received the Word of God at North Gate Church. He was a loving husband, a wonderful and attentive father, always ready and willing to do all that he could for his family. There was nothing that he couldn't do or fix and always made himself available to others. He will be forever missed. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.