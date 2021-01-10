 Skip to main content
Joe S. Wagner

Joe S. Wagner

July 8, 1953 - Jan. 8, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joe S. Wagner, age 67, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born July 8, 1953 in Gary, IN to George and Helen (nee Enoshel) Wagner. Joe was the owner of Millenium 3 Realty, Merrillville. He was a member of Mensa for many years. Joe was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Frank Zappa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Johnson Wagner; parents: George, Helen Wagner; sister, Jackie Cooros. Joe is survived by his step-children: Tracy (Tom) Atkins, Quinn (Eddie) Koehler; grandchildren: Devin and Haley; sisters: Georganne "Gigi" (Matt) Stermer; Jill (Scott Benson) Wagner.

A special thanks to Joe's best friend, Eli, who was always there for JW; and the VNA of NWI. Donations may be made to VNA of NWI.

Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

