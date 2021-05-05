Joe Trgovcich

MUNSTER, IN — Joe Trgovcich, 88, born Josip Trgovcic, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2021. Loving husband to Rose (nee Surina), father to Paul Trgovcich (Kathleen Reller), Ben Trgovcich (Andrea), Joanne Trgovcich (Shaun Heale), Diane Trgovcich-Zacok (Neal Zacok), uncle to Milenko Bucalovic (Ljiljana) and Boris Trgovcich (Karen); grandfather to Paul Jr., Ryan (Pooja), Cassie (Braylon), Benjamin, Austin, Savannah, great grandfather to Ryder and Tristan.

He was born on a farm in Varos, Croatia, immigrated to Nice, France, where he met and married his wife and immigrated again to East Chicago, IN. He worked for General American, Pullman Standard and retired from Amoco/BP as an electrician and pipefitter. He started his own business, JT Electric, where he rehabbed and built homes. He was a longtime member of St. Thomas More parish.

Joe was a man of principle and faith. His strong work ethic was matched by a generous heart. His joys were his family, gardening, pet dogs and working hard. Half of his meals would go to any dog around the table, especially his beloved Josie and Lucky, and Sharko in Croatia. His home was always open to family and friends who treasured happy memories of his lamb roasts, homemade smoked sausages, home distilled brandies and hospitality.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday May 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a Mass to follow at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with Father Mike Yadron officiating. Private burial for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her loving memory to Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org, or Humane Indiana's Shelter and Adoption Center, www.humaneindiana.org. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.