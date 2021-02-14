DEMOTTE, IN - Joel E. Matthews, age 77, of DeMotte, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Joel is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayle Matthews; children: Tira Allison, Holly (Robert) Becker and Lori (Nicholas) Scheeringa; grandchildren: Nicole, David, Parker, Ava, Nicholas and Zoey; great-grandchildren: Aurora and Brinley; brothers: Ken, George and Doug; sisters: Mary, Karen and Debbie.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents: Albert Matthews and Ellen Hargis; children: Nicole Lynn Matthews; brothers: Albert "Junior" Matthews and Paul Matthews; and sister, Linda Wolfe.

Joel retired from Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant after 42 years of service. He served as a Union Officer for UAW. Joel was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Church in Crown Point. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and singing Elvis songs on the deck in the summer.

Memorial Services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & REEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

