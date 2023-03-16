June 24, 1942 - Mar. 13, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Joel Edward Ebert, 80, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He is survived by: loving wife Leilah Ebert of 42 years; children: Mike Ebert, Shawn (Trey) Budke, and Bill (Vanessa) Holcomb; grandchildren: Cameron, Cassandra, Jackson, Sydney, Wyatt, Kendra (Morgan) Devin, and Kaylee; great-grandkids: Adelynn, Braxton, and Carriann; and many additional loving and caring family members.

Joel had an amazing love of Christ, family and antique cars. He was a supervisor at Inland Steel and held a leadership role in the Winamac Old Auto club and his church. He is a Veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Southlake Christian Church, 501 Pratt Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. and lunch immediately following.

