Feb. 8, 1951 - Sep. 6, 2022

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR - Joel Joseph Jendreas, 71, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Mountain Home.

He was born February 8, 1951, in Hammond, Indiana to Joseph and Loretta (Gobek) Jendreas.

Joel is a retired veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Woodturning Club, loved working on all kinds of arts and crafts and loved the outdoors. Joel is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jendreas and his parents.

Joel is survived by two sons: Jeremy Jendreas of Clarkridge and Joshua Jendreas of Mountain Home; one daughter, Krystle (Tim) Sellers of Clarkridge; a brother Greg (Wendy) Jendreas of California; three grandchildren: Sarah Recktenwald, Jakob and Ashley Sellers; two great-grandchildren: Ty and Leanna; and many more family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at CONNER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR 201, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com

