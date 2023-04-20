April 22, 1943 - Dec. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV - Joellyn Marie (Amodeo) Greco passed away on December 19, 2022 in Las Vegas. She was 79 years old, born in Hammond, IN on April 22, 1943 to Ethel (Bodenhofer) Amodeo and Joseph Amodeo. Her family moved to Oglesby, IL when she was 9, and later graduated from LaSalle Peru Township High School, where she played flute and piccolo, and ran track. Joellyn attended Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana for a year and then transferred to Capital University in Columbus, Ohio where she graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology, with a teaching credential.

She moved back to Indiana to teach in the Hammond school system where she met Anthony (Tony) Greco. She and Tony were married in 1971. After working part-time at a travel agency, they opened Volare Travel in Munster. During her 30 years in the travel business, she traveled to exciting places throughout the world, including her grandparents' birthplace in Sambuca, Sicily. She and Tony made the decision to build a new home and retire to Las Vegas in 2000, where he died just 6 months later. After Tony's death, she worked part time at Target for 15 years. She loved dogs and took special care of Jhordi, Baybee, and Luigi, all dachshunds.

Joellyn is survived by her sister Judy (Art) Baker (Woodland,CA) and brother Philip (Cindy) Amodeo (Indianapolis), sister-in-law Vel (Kurt) Anderson, brother-in law Michael (Michelle) Greco, nieces Tiffany (Ryan) McAninch and Micayla Greco, nephew Nicholas (Miki) Amodeo, great-nieces Chyler McAninch, Miah and Mila Amodeo, and great nephews Brent McAninch and Luca Amodeo.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Villa Cesare Restaurant in Schererville, starting at 1:00 P.M.