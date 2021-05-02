John A. Adamski II

John was born on July 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late John I and Martha (nee Zelasko) Adamski. He was a graduate of St. Rita High School, earned his Bachelor's degree at Indiana State University, and received his Master's degree from Purdue North Central. It was at Indiana State where he met the love of his life, Janice (nee Lanier) Adamski. They married on August 26, 1967 and spent 48 years together until her death in 2016. John was an instructor of public speaking at Ivy Tech. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and loved Chicago sports, especially the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks. John loved good food and enjoyed good restaurants. John was a "south side boy" whose heart was devoted to his hometown of Chicago. Described as an exceptional speaker, very well educated, and often very funny, John will be deeply missed by all who knew him.