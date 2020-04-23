MERRILLVILLE, IN - John A. Arneson, age 79 of Merrillville, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2020. John was born on January 28, 1941 in Chicago, IL to his late parents John K. and Minnie Arneson. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1959. John was a retiree employee of Ford Motor Co., Chicago Heights Stamping Plant, where he was employed as a tool and die maker.