DOLTON, IL — John A. Glowacki, 58, of Dolton, IL, passed due to complications from Coronavirus. John's family includes his mother, Mrs. Helen Glowacki; sister, Mrs. Elizabeth (Stephen) Herbert; brothers, Paul (Irma) Glowacki, of Highland, IN, and Robert (Diane) Glowacki, of Granbury, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rest in peace, John.