HEBRON, IN - John A. Hodson, age 70, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susanne; children: Paul (Liz) Hodson and Kate (fiance Andy Kreiger) Hodson. John was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Iris Hodson; and brother, Jim.

John was the owner/operator of John Hodson Coins in Munster, from the early 70's. He was a life member of the American Numismatic Association and the Calumet Numismatic Club. John's interests included coins and precious metals. His greatest passion was rescuing and caring for animals; of which he rescued hundreds over his lifetime.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be given in John's name to Heartland Equine Rescue, Attn: Debbie Moore, 580 Lake Rd. SW, Corydon, IN 47112 heartlandequine.webs.com, http://paypal.me/heartlandequine. Visit John's online guestbook at