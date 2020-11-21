LaCROSSE, IN — John A. Holmgren, 80, of LaCrosse, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born February 8, 1940, in Knox, IN, to Arthur and Ocie (Clark) Holmgren. John graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1958 and proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for six years. He was a lifelong farmer and a sprinkler fitter for over 50 years. John was a member of Local 669, had served on the LaCrosse High School Advisory Board, and was a former member of American Legion Post 403 in Wanatah. He loved watching sports, visiting family and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. John enjoyed trips to the Rocky Mountains and time spent outdoors where he bird watched and photographed nature. He will be fondly remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.