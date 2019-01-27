WESTVILLE, IN - John A. Ihnat, 85, of Westville, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 18, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born on November 17, 1933, in Gary, IN to John and Margaret (Kovel) Ihnat.
John retired from Bethlehem Steel and was a member of Moose Lodge #1623 and a member of American Legion Post 100. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, camping, NASCAR, Bears Football, and was a Chicago sports fan. As a young man, John owned and flew a small airplane and he was a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol. He raced motorcycles and amassed a collection of trophies. He could rebuild any car or motorcycle engine.
On January 21, 1984, he married Janet L. (Harper) Ihnat who survives.
John is survived by his wife, Janet; four children, Patricia (Nena) Ihnat of Portland, OR, Nancy Ihnat of Tucson, AZ, Michael (Paula) Ihnat of Tinley Park, IL, and Sandra Clark of Portage, IN; his former wife Bessie Ihnat of Portage, IN; two brothers, Bill (Butch) Ihnat and Edward (Dutch) (Ruth) Ihnat; one sister, Anna (Steve) Schackart; five grandchildren, Christopher Ihnat, Patrick Ihnat, Christopher Hardwick, Alex Hardwick, and Karston Courtney; daughter-in- law Deanna Hardwick; and many others from his longtime association with his friends of Bill W.
John is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Zelda Kay Cannon; step children Barb Courtney and Robert Griffin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Graceland Chapel 1505 E Morthland Drive Valparaiso. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
Feel free to bring any photos or memories you would like to share.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.