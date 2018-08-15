MUNSTER, IN - John A. Majchrowicz, age 81, of Munster, IN passed away on August 11, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife: Marilyn (nee Zralka); four children: Mary Fran (Paul) Zega, Johnine Majchrowicz (Ian Stokes), John (Chris) Majchrowicz Jr., and Martin A. (James Thommes) Majchrowicz; three grandchildren: Alissa Majchrowicz, Andrew (Amber) Majchrowicz, and Sarah Majchrowicz; great grandson, Dylan Majchrowicz; and brother, William (Nancy) Majchrowicz. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alex and Frances Majchrowicz.
John proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired Maintenance Electrician at O'Hare International airport. He was a member of Local #399 and enjoyed fishing and watching the Chicago Bears.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday August 17, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at St. Joseph Church, 5310 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Humane Indiana, St. Joseph Church, Hammond, IN or Aspercare Hospice. Please visit burnskish.com