INDEPENDENCE, MO - John A. Mucha age 72 of Independence, MO, born May 17, 1947 in East Chicago, IN entered eternal rest of January 15, 2020.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

He is survived by his wife Shelly; three children: Shelly Webb (Dan), John Mucha (Sherry) and Juliana Wooley (Ron); twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four siblings: Greg (Pat), Diane (Frank), Mark (Cindy) and Jim (Joanne); numerous nieces and nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Josephine and his brother Luke.

John served his community his entire life as a law enforcement officer and retired from Department of Homeland Security in 2013.

A celebration of John's life will be held Friday January 24, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Cline Gardens Christian Church, 6851 New Hampshire Avenue, Hammond, IN with Pastor Joe Anweiler officiating.