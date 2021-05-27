CROWN POINT, IN - John A. Sukta age 78 of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday May 26, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years; Diana, son Joseph (Renee) Sukta; granddaughters: Hannah, Lexi; grandson Ryan; sister Barbara O'Donnell, brother-in-law Richard (Ruth) Ramsey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents John and Lottie, son John Jr., and in-laws De and Maude Ramsey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church located at 5920 Waite St. Merrillville, IN with Fr. Michael Maginot celebrating. Cremation will follow the service.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday May 28, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith.

John was an Army Veteran and retired Firefighter with the City of East Chicago. He was a member of St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church.

John was an avid bowler, fisherman, and woodworker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.