VALPARAISO, IN - John A. Venske, 95, of Valparaiso, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1924, in Chicago, to John and Elizabeth Venske, who both preceded him in death. John worked for most of his life as a mechanic for Allis-Chalmers. He was a member of the Charles Pratt American Legion Post #94 and the Moose Lodge 1357. John also served in the United States Army as an airplane and engine mechanic.

He is survived by his long term partner Dolores Yuhasz; children: John Venske of New Hampshire, Glenn (Johnella) Venske of Kokomo, Cindy (Anthony) McQueary of Wisconsin, and Jody (Ken) Shank of Minnesota; and step-son, Edmund Yuhasz. John is also survived by grandchildren: Rachelle Windsor, Brian Venske, John Venske, Josiah Shank, Ariana Shank, Jason McQueary, Jacob McQueary, Terri McCain, Laura Thatcher and Mike Venske, and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by David Venske.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home on Wednesday. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com