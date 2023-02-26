DYER, IN - John A. Winkler Jr., age 80 of Dyer, IN passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandy (née Diggs); children: Dan Winkler and Carrie Winkler Salkie; and three grandchildren: Sam, Kate, and Julia Salkie. John was preceded in death by his parents: John and Irene Winkler. John was raised in Calumet City, IL where he attended Thornton Fractional North High School. Before getting married in 1970, he served in the Army and was deployed in Vietnam from 1965-66.

John owned his own barber shop for ten years and later loved his work in the parts department at J.J. Wright and later Martino Oldsmobile. He had a happy, outgoing personality and was at his best when helping young people. For 20 years he taught and co-chaired the education committee at First United Methodist Church in Lansing, IL. He was Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 510 in Dyer for nine years. He coached Dyer Girls Softball for 10 years and was an avid Lake Central Band booster and chaperone. When his children were grown, he combined his love of horses and his passion for helping young people by volunteering for a therapeutic equestrian program for special-needs children and adults, first at Quarter Mile Farms and later at Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center in Crown Point, until his health prevented him from continuing. On weekends, he could be found volunteering his time and talents helping to design and build elaborate sets with his son, Dan, at Whitney Young High School in Chicago, where he was affectionately known to generations of high school thespians as "Papa Winks." He loved young people, and they loved him. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing with his best buddy Rennis, snowmobiling with the neighborhood gang, John Wayne, and a good joke.