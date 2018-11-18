LANSING, IL - John A. Ziolkowski, age 95, late of Lansing formerly of Dolton, passed away November 15, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Delphine (nee Boguslawski). Loving father of Frank (Karen) Ziolkowski. Cherished grandfather of Dawn (Bobby) Brinkley, Anne (Stanley) Zubek, and Matthew Ziolkowski. Dearest great grandfather of Samantha Moore, Jacob Moore, Kaitlin Zubek, Stanley Zubek, and Savannah Zubek. Dear brother of the late Alfreida (late Robert) Poskie. John was a veteran US Army Air Corps WWII serving with the #447 Bomb Group. He was a retired employee of US Steel South Works. Longtime member of Russell Square American Legion Post #1006.
Visitation Monday, November 19, 2018 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Joseph Church, Dyer, IN. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information:
219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com