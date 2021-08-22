Aug. 21, 1957 - Aug. 17, 2021

GARY, IN - John Adams 63, of Gary, passed away August 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to John and Violet Trivanovich on August 21, 1957. John was a 1975 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, and was employed by Bosak Chevrolet as the parts manager.

He is survived by his mother, Violet; sisters: Marsha Sheridan of Munster, and Dawn (Terry) Dittrich of Schererville; special cousins Paul and Shirley Seamon of Valparaiso, Phyllis and David Busel of North Carolina, and Tom Venturella of New York City; many wonderful friends, neighbors and co-workers; and his furry companion, Buster.

Preceded in death by his father, John; sister, Susan Trivanovich; and brother-in-law, Ron Sheridan.

John excelled in wood working and enjoyed cooking and collecting recipes. He was large in stature with an even bigger heart. He was a quiet, kind, compassionate, and generous man who was always willing to lend a hand or let you bend his ear. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Rest In Peace, little brother, your silent suffering is over.

Per John's request, there will be a private gravesite burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Services entrusted to RENDINA FUNERAL HOME. Donations may be made to Humane Indiana, 421 45th Street, Munster, IN 46321.