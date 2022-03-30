John "Alex" Anderson

Alex was a kind hearted, intelligent, witty young man whose love for sports was only eclipsed by his passion for laughter. His sense of humor had no bounds, and he believed nothing was off limits, as long as it was funny. He had recently committed to a life of Stand-Up. Alex is survived by his parents: Dr. Valerie and John Anderson; brother Jaden, sister Victoria, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and extended family and devoted girlfriend Allie.