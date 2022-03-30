 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John "Alex" Anderson

John "Alex" Anderson

CROWN POINT, IN - John "Alex" Anderson, Jr., age 21, of Crown Point, was called to the Lord Monday March 21, 2022.

Alex was a kind hearted, intelligent, witty young man whose love for sports was only eclipsed by his passion for laughter. His sense of humor had no bounds, and he believed nothing was off limits, as long as it was funny. He had recently committed to a life of Stand-Up. Alex is survived by his parents: Dr. Valerie and John Anderson; brother Jaden, sister Victoria, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and extended family and devoted girlfriend Allie.

A celebration of Alex's life will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY, Cedar lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way. www. elmwoodchapel.com 219-374-9300

Tags

