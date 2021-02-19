John Alexander Stiglitz Sr.

ORANGE, CA — John Alexander Stiglitz Sr., 87, of Orange, CA, formally of East Chicago, IN, passed away February 12, 2021, peacefully at home with family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Lee (Smith) of 38 years; beloved father of: Johnny (Laurie), of Orange, CA, Jeana (Mark) Souders, of Murrieta, CA, Janice (Tim) Ciesco, of Craig, CO, and Jeffery (Pamela), of Port Charlotte, FL; grandfather of 11 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild. Also surviving are sisters, Julie (Bud) Artim, of Lowell, IN, and Kathleen Scotia, of Huntington Beach, CA; brother, Ed (late Linda) Stiglitz, of Chelsea, MI; and sisters-in-law, Marci (late Robert) Stiglitz, of Huntington Beach, CA, and Ceil (late Homer) Smith, of Whiting, IN; many nieces and nephews.

John was a resident of California for 60 years. He served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending his time at the beach and fishing in the High Sierras. He was a lifelong Notre Dame and Cubs fan. John will be deeply missed by his children, who he loved dearly.

A service at Holy Sepulcher in Orange, CA, is planned.

We will miss you, Dad.