CROWN POINT, IN - John Alfred Girard, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He is survived by two children: John D. Girard and Lisa (Robert) Treadway. Loving brother of Nancy (Willis) Houldieson and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews and longtime friend Florence Kozicki. John was preceded in death by his loving parents John and Louise (nee Nauch) Girard.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January, 8, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Funeral services for John will begin promptly at 6:00 PM, with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Cremation to follow. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic virus, we are asking visitors to please wear a mask when entering the building and follow the six feet social distancing protocol.

John worked for Superior Engineering, LLC in Hammond, IN for many years as a draftsman and engineer. He enjoyed camping, fishing and the outdoors. His special place where he loved and cherished was Hayward, WI. Where he spent many years enjoying God's Country. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansing, IL.