John Alfred Morton
Feb. 8, 1948 — April 8, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — John Alfred Morton, 73, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of St. Louis, MO, and Merrillville, IN, passed away April 8, 2021.
John is survived by his sister, Barbara A. Morton, of Schererville, IN; sons, John (Maque) Morton, of Glen Ridge, NJ,; Scott (Eri) Morton, of IL, and Eric (Kerri) Morton, of SC; grandchildren, John Alexander, Brianna, Bianca and Leah, of NJ, and Connor and Keira, of SC. He is also survived by cousins: David Shawver, David Rolan, James "Jimbo" (Lisa) Faulkner and Drew Morton, as well as other family and many many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" and Francis Morton.
John was a graduate of Merrillville High School in 1966 and received his BS from Indiana State University. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and earned an MBA from Southern Illinois University. John was a certified public accountant and was retired from Experts IT in FL, where he served as their chief financial officer.
Recently, he was consulting for several smaller companies in the Fort Lauderdale area. During his working career, he worked for and with many startup companies, helping them go public and become successful. John played baseball for the Merrillville Pirates during his time in high school and was a lifelong fan of the sport, becoming a Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
When not working, John enjoyed spending time at the local fitness center, following his sports teams, but most of all he loved spending time with and talking to his grandchildren, reuniting with old friends from Indiana and talking to and spending time with his sister, Barb. John always loved telling family stories, always had a smile on his face and was a friend to many. He will be missed.
Per John's wishes he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Merrillville, IN, area later this summer.