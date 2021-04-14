John Alfred Morton

Feb. 8, 1948 — April 8, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — John Alfred Morton, 73, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of St. Louis, MO, and Merrillville, IN, passed away April 8, 2021.

John is survived by his sister, Barbara A. Morton, of Schererville, IN; sons, John (Maque) Morton, of Glen Ridge, NJ,; Scott (Eri) Morton, of IL, and Eric (Kerri) Morton, of SC; grandchildren, John Alexander, Brianna, Bianca and Leah, of NJ, and Connor and Keira, of SC. He is also survived by cousins: David Shawver, David Rolan, James "Jimbo" (Lisa) Faulkner and Drew Morton, as well as other family and many many friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" and Francis Morton.

John was a graduate of Merrillville High School in 1966 and received his BS from Indiana State University. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and earned an MBA from Southern Illinois University. John was a certified public accountant and was retired from Experts IT in FL, where he served as their chief financial officer.