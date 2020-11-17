 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Allen Kabella

John Allen Kabella

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - John Allen Kabella, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

John is survived by his children: Darrell (Donna) Utley, Kitt (Romie) Kabella, Troy (Claire) Kabella, Todd (Debbie) Kabella, Lana (Alan) Roach and Teryl (Chris) O'Brien; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters: Beverly Weesies, Sharon (Jerry) Scott and Janet (Jeff) Pierce.

John was preceded in death by his spouses: Bonnie Rae and Rita; parents: John and Elva Kabella; brother, Warren (Onie) Kabella; and grandson, Alan Jon "AJ" Roach.

John was a union electrician, Local 697. He was a Navy veteran and member of the Masons, Orak Shriners, American Legion and Eagles. He loved fishing.

Private Services will be held for the family with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given in John's name to the Orak Shriners.

Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts