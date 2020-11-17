CROWN POINT, IN - John Allen Kabella, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

John is survived by his children: Darrell (Donna) Utley, Kitt (Romie) Kabella, Troy (Claire) Kabella, Todd (Debbie) Kabella, Lana (Alan) Roach and Teryl (Chris) O'Brien; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters: Beverly Weesies, Sharon (Jerry) Scott and Janet (Jeff) Pierce.

John was preceded in death by his spouses: Bonnie Rae and Rita; parents: John and Elva Kabella; brother, Warren (Onie) Kabella; and grandson, Alan Jon "AJ" Roach.

John was a union electrician, Local 697. He was a Navy veteran and member of the Masons, Orak Shriners, American Legion and Eagles. He loved fishing.

Private Services will be held for the family with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given in John's name to the Orak Shriners.

Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.