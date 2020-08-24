× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - John Allen Leach, age 73, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. He was born on July 3, 1947 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Norman and Ruby Leach. John was a 1967 graduate of Calumet High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He retired from Inland Steel in 2002 where he worked as a hooker in the 12" bar mill. John was a member of the South Haven Lions Club and a dedicated member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in Chesterton.

He is survived by his brother, Norman Eugene "Gene" (Norma) Leach of Portage; niece, Kathy Leach of Portage; cousin, Roger (Cheryl) Warran and their children, Mike and Jennifer Warran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Dale Edward Leach. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Jolly Sixties Senior Club at Fairhaven Baptist Church, 86 East Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, IN 46304.

A funeral service for John will take place Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairhaven Baptist Church, 86 East Oak Hill Road, Chesterton, IN 46304 with visitation there from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared at