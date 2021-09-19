John and Barbara Zafran

HIGHLAND, IN - John F. Zafran, 96, of Highland, IN passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Barbara Zafran, 88, of Highland, IN passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

They are survived by their beloved daughter: Eva (John) Smolinski; loving grandchildren: Susan (Michael) Bunchek, Jana (Joseph) Makarowski, John Steven (Veronika) Smolinski, Erin (Jeffrey) Gagliano; eleven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; John's sister Dorothy Piskol; and Barbara's sister Carol Dobrowski; loving nieces, nephews and friends.

John was preceded in death by his brother Nicholas; parents Eva & Frank Zafran.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Thomas & Eva Cure.

A graveside service will be held for John and Barbara on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or www.hillsidefhcares.com