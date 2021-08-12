John Anthony Kutkoski
Jan. 13, 1942 — Aug. 6, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — John Anthony Kutkoski, 79, of Valparaiso, IN passed away August 6, 2021, at Chesterton Manor, surrounded by his family.
He was born January 13, 1942, in Hammond, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Kutkoski and Mary Mayacich.
John grew up in Hammond, IN. He attended Hammond High School. He served as a military police officer in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963, serving most of that time in Frankfurt, Germany.
On January 30, 1965, John married Marsha Bohlen, who survives, along with their children: Tim (Patricia) Kutkoski of Valparaiso, IN, Julie (Tim) Ault of Valparaiso, IN, and Greg (Vanessa) Kutkoski of Lisle, IL; grandchildren: Andrew, Steven (Samantha), and Joseph (Sarah) Kutkoski; Emma, Olivia, and Gracie Ault; and Anya and Heidi Kutkoski. He is also survived by sisters: Barbara (Jim) Intihar of Bella Vista, AK, Mary Beth Luksich (Greg) of Munster, IN, and Michael Kutkoski (Jacquie) of North Augusta, SC. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John served as a firefighter for the City of Hammond for 37 years, retiring as a battalion chief in 2002. John enjoyed playing games, fishing, gardening, and hanging out with Marsh. He was an excellent cook, honing his culinary skills during his firehouse days. He struggled in retirement to get the hang of scaling back his recipes, to the delight of anyone invited to a meal. John truly loved anything that involved his grandchildren, and he rarely missed a game, a concert, a spelling bee, or a birthday.
Few who met John could forget him thanks to his larger-than-life personality and great sense of humor. Children especially were drawn to him because he was always ready with a game, candy, a trick, or a bit of slapstick comedy.
Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Church in Portage, IN, with Mass immediately following.