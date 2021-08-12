John Anthony Kutkoski

Jan. 13, 1942 — Aug. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — John Anthony Kutkoski, 79, of Valparaiso, IN passed away August 6, 2021, at Chesterton Manor, surrounded by his family.

He was born January 13, 1942, in Hammond, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Kutkoski and Mary Mayacich.

John grew up in Hammond, IN. He attended Hammond High School. He served as a military police officer in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963, serving most of that time in Frankfurt, Germany.

On January 30, 1965, John married Marsha Bohlen, who survives, along with their children: Tim (Patricia) Kutkoski of Valparaiso, IN, Julie (Tim) Ault of Valparaiso, IN, and Greg (Vanessa) Kutkoski of Lisle, IL; grandchildren: Andrew, Steven (Samantha), and Joseph (Sarah) Kutkoski; Emma, Olivia, and Gracie Ault; and Anya and Heidi Kutkoski. He is also survived by sisters: Barbara (Jim) Intihar of Bella Vista, AK, Mary Beth Luksich (Greg) of Munster, IN, and Michael Kutkoski (Jacquie) of North Augusta, SC. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.