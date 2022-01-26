Dec. 5, 1927 - Jan. 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - John Anthony Schaeffer, 94, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. He was born December 5, 1927 in Harrisburg, PA to Charles and Marguerit (Salanberger) Schaeffer.

John made his career with the American Can Company for over 30 years retiring as a General Manager. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and Valpo Country Club. Over the years he enjoyed playing bridge with a collection of different groups and traveling the links playing golf.

John was a dedicated husband and outstanding community member with a very large group of friends. He was considered a "nice" guy and was well respected for his love and devotion to his family, his support of his favorite charity St Agnes, and his fellowship with all his friends.

On May 5, 1954 he married Marcella Hunsberger who preceded him in death in 2017, along with their daughter Cynthia Hanson in 2020. Survivors include their children: Mark, Chris, Gregory and Karen Schaeffer; and grandchildren: Vincent and Clinton, Johnny, Mary Katherine, Andres, Ozzy, Kristin, Kevin, Kelsey, Kassidy.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso with funeral mass beginning at 10:00 a.m., Father Doug Mayer officiating with entombment to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul Catholic Church.