ST. JOHN, IN - John B. Biehl, Jr., age 76, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann (nee Reinsma) Biehl; daughters: Beth (Peter) Hembrough, Janet (Chip) Classon, and Leianne (Jeff) Otto; six grandchildren: Nicholas, Eric, Jordan, Jacob, Cassie, and Mallory; step children: Rick (Jennifer) Osman, Holly Dykema, and Dana (Jennifer) Osman; 12 step grandchildren: Meghan, Bethany, Paul, Abigail, Aaron, Leah, Seth, Luke, Rachel, Levi, Joseph John, and Flynn; and his dear friend, Jim Miedema. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Ralphena Biehl.

Visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10 am until the time of service at 2 p.m.

John retired from teaching at Coolidge Grade school in Lansing after receiving his degree from Trinity Christian College and his Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University. He was also an avid stamp collector. He was a kind and caring man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. www.fagenmiller.com