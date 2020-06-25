LANSING, IL — John B. Witvoet, 90, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joann C. Witvoet, nee Smit. Loving father of Boyd "Bud" (late Ellen) Witvoet, Beverly Witvoet and Judy (Jerry) DeVries. Cherished grandfather of Robert (Chris) Witvoet, Amanda (Will) McMahan, Wayne Douma Jr., Kristina Douma, Jonathan Douma, Jacob (Annabelle) DeVries, and Josiah DeVries; great-grandfather of Drew, Elizabeth, Rayna, Cathryn, Peter and James. Dear brother of Carrie (late Alfred) Houtsma, Sadie Lynn (Jack) Puent, James (Debbie) Witvoet, the late William "Bill," the late Andrew "Tim," the late Boyd "Pete" (Nancy) Jr.and the late Robert "Bob" (Barb) Witvoet. Preceded in death by his parents Boyd Sr. and Sadie Witvoet. John was loved by many and will be dearly missed.