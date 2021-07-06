July 14, 1941 - July 1, 2021

CHICAGO, IL - John Bonaventure Nowick, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Madison, WI. He was born July 14th, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the son of John C. and Anne M. (Balkas) Nowick.

He attended St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, IN. He was a squad leader in the Army. He married Karen M. Gryzch on May 15th, 1971 in Hammond, IN. John was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Thomas More Church in Munster, IN. He was also a member of the American Legion post 369 in East Chicago, IN.

Preceded in death by: his parents John and Anne. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Grzych); son Jon (Pacia) Nowick; daughters: Amy (Alan) Bird and Kristen (Mathew) Milligan. He will be missed by his Grandchildren: Aiden Bird (eight), Alex Bird (six), Otto Nowick (four). Cherished by his brother, Roger B. (June) Nowick.

Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, July 8 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI. Visitation will be continued on Friday, July 9 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Av., Madison, WI from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

