LOWELL, IN - John Borowski, 74 of Lowell, IN, formally from the South Side of Chicago, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Daniel; grandchildren: Marley (Justin) Hawn, Jason, Nicole and Jonathan Borowski; great-grandchild, Ryker; siblings: Susan Whelihan and Robert Borowski. Preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Marie Borowski.

John was originally from the South Side of Chicago and later Crete, IL. He volunteered his time coaching baseball in Crete and Homewood. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School and Loyola University. He worked as a Yardmaster with Metra Rail Service.

Private services were entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice, Hobart, IN or Cancer Research Institute, New York. www.sheetsfuneral.com

