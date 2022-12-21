John "Buck" Ronald Weaver

Feb. 12, 1936 - Dec. 12, 2022

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL - John "Buck" Ronald Weaver, 86 of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at home on December 12 surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 12, 1936, in Gary, Indiana to the late Earl "Buck" and Mary Catherine Considine Weaver. He grew up in Miller, Indiana and graduated from William A. Wirt High School. He attended Indiana University before he married Marjorie Janz in 1957 and moved to Portage, Indiana.

He worked for Coca Cola for 4 years before joining US Steel where he eventually worked as a Supervisor in the Metallurgical Department for over 30 years.

After his retirement, the couple moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Catherine Weaver; and brothers James, Richard, and Robert. John is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 65 years; 5 children: Susan (Mike) Coon, Ronald (Mary), Lawrence (Gina), Timothy (Mercy), and Richard (DeeDee), 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, one sister, Judith Lewis and one brother, Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service to remember and celebrate John's life will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Michael's Catholic Church beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice of Nassau County or St. Michael's Catholic church, Fernandina Beach.