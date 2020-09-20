John 'Butch' Brajkovich, Jr.

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

CHICAGO, IL - John Brajkovich, Jr. "Butch", age 78, late of the East Side, passed away September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Yeager). Loving father of Jodi (late Joseph) Stangarone, John R. (Susanna) Brajkovich, Joy Ann Brajkovich and the late Joseph Allan Brajkovich. Cherished grandfather of Nichole, Joseph, Matthew, Brandon, Johnna and Kailey. Adored great grandfather of Tabitha, Grayson, Atticus, Hunter, Harley and Easton. Fond brother and uncle of many.