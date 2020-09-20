 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John 'Butch' Brajkovich, Jr.

John 'Butch' Brajkovich, Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
John "Butch" Brajkovich, Jr.

CHICAGO, IL - John Brajkovich, Jr. "Butch", age 78, late of the East Side, passed away September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Yeager). Loving father of Jodi (late Joseph) Stangarone, John R. (Susanna) Brajkovich, Joy Ann Brajkovich and the late Joseph Allan Brajkovich. Cherished grandfather of Nichole, Joseph, Matthew, Brandon, Johnna and Kailey. Adored great grandfather of Tabitha, Grayson, Atticus, Hunter, Harley and Easton. Fond brother and uncle of many.

Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:30 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in John's name would be appreciated.

773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts