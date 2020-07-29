× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER, IN - John C. Lindemulder Sr., age 79, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Lindemulder, nee Haan. Loving father of Keith Lindemulder (Jayna) and John (Wendy) Lindemulder. Cherished grandfather of Paige, Rachel, Jonathan (Alyssa), Nicholas (Brei), Kaitlin, Nathan, and Morgan. John was the founder of Amber Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Alsip, IL. He was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing, IL.

John has also filled many leadership roles with the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (SMACNA) both locally in Chicago and at national levels. He was SMACNA National President from October 2009 – October 2010. His hobbies included model railroading and boating. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Elim Christian Services (13020 Central Ave, Crestwood, IL 60418) or the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) are greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com